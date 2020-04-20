Coronavirus lockdown violation: Centre sends teams to West Bengal, Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan

As India enters into the 27TH day of the lockdown, In order to monitor the situation due to COVID-19 crisis, and to issue necessary directions, the Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams in different states.

These teams are designated two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make an on-spot assessment of situation aroused due to coronavirus crisis and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government.