Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus lockdown violation: Centre sends teams to West Bengal, Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan

Coronavirus lockdown violation: Centre sends teams to West Bengal, Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Coronavirus lockdown violation: Centre sends teams to West Bengal, Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan

Coronavirus lockdown violation: Centre sends teams to West Bengal, Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan

As India enters into the 27TH day of the lockdown, In order to monitor the situation due to COVID-19 crisis, and to issue necessary directions, the Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams in different states.

These teams are designated two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make an on-spot assessment of situation aroused due to coronavirus crisis and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaymehta02

#CancerDoc AjayMehta MD RT @SwarajyaMag: Mamata Banerjee headed for a showdown with the Centre? Hints at blocking visit of central teams for assessment of situat… 7 minutes ago

drmurukadas

Dr. C. Murukadas RT @prasannavishy: Mamata Headed For A Showdown With Centre? Hints At Blocking Visit Of Central Teams For Assessment Amid Reports Of Lockdo… 13 minutes ago

KuchLafz

Vivek Honourable Home Minister @HMOIndia @AmitShah and PM @narendramodi @PMOIndia with all due respect I’ll request you t… https://t.co/Tmoap77XrK 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.