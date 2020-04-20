Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers

Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers

Watch: Idris Elba, wife recall Covid experience, launch UN fund for farmers

Hollywood actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre recalled their Covid experience.

Elba said his live has turned around after he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

The couple has been recovering from the virus in New Mexico.

Idris and Sabrina also announced a new UN fund for farmers and poor people in Africa.

They were designated as goodwill ambassador for IFAD.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VegasOdd

Vegas Odd Trudeau's version of social distancing is to watch through binoculars as Idris Elba fucks his wife 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.