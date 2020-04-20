Global  

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Elba Launch United Nations Fund

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Five weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovered and turning their attention to helping others in need by oining forces with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to help farmers and food producers in rural Africa.

