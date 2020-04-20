6 Reasons Why You Can't
Track Your Stimulus Check Many people have tried to track their stimulus
payment or update their direct deposit info
through the IRS' online tool, Get My Payment.
But the site isn't working
for everyone, showing the messages,
"payment status not available" and
"we can't determine your eligibility." Here are some possible reasons why: 1.
You may have entered your info
incorrectly.
Double check that
everything is correct.
2.
You didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019.
This is needed for the IRS
to determine your eligibility.
3.
You used Turbo Tax, H&R Block or
other apps to file taxes in the past.
Via 'The Washington Post' 4.
Your 2019 return hasn't processed yet.
If you filed
taxes before the deadline was extended, the IRS may not
have gotten to it yet to determine your eligibility.
5.
You didn't answer the security questions correctly.
This can cause you to get locked out
of the Get My Payment tool temporarily.
6.
You don't usually file a return.
Some non-filers are still
eligible to receive a payment, but your info is not already
in the system, so it's best to try again later.