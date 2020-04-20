6 Reasons Why You Can't Track Your Stimulus Check Many people have tried to track their stimulus payment or update their direct deposit info through the IRS' online tool, Get My Payment.

But the site isn't working for everyone, showing the messages, "payment status not available" and "we can't determine your eligibility." Here are some possible reasons why: 1.

You may have entered your info incorrectly.

Double check that everything is correct.

2.

You didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019.

This is needed for the IRS to determine your eligibility.

3.

You used Turbo Tax, H&R Block or other apps to file taxes in the past.

Via 'The Washington Post' 4.

Your 2019 return hasn't processed yet.

If you filed taxes before the deadline was extended, the IRS may not have gotten to it yet to determine your eligibility.

5.

You didn't answer the security questions correctly.

This can cause you to get locked out of the Get My Payment tool temporarily.

6.

You don't usually file a return.

Some non-filers are still eligible to receive a payment, but your info is not already in the system, so it's best to try again later.