Midmorning With Aundrea - April 20, 2020 (Part 2) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Courtney robb: greetings everyone and welcome back to the quarantine.

This time we're going to be putting these babies to some good use.

Obviously you are going to need these which are very ripe banas.

Next up you're going to need a third cup coconut oil.

If you do not have coconut oil, you can always use a third cup of olive oil.

You can use a third cup of vegetable oil.

You can also use a stick of butter if that's what you have on hand.

You're also going to want to use a third cup of honey.

You can also use a third cup of maple syrup.

You're going to need a fourth cup of milk or water.

You're going to need a teaspoon of baking soda, one teaspoon vanilla extract, one and three fourths cup of all purpose flour.

Courtney robb: however, i totally know that flour is something that is super hard to come by right now, so use whatever flour you have on hand.

If that's cake flour, cool, go ahead and use it.

Even if you have pancake mix at home right now, go ahead and use that.

Two eggs.

This is the optional part.

However, it is very fun and my personal favorite part of any baking concoction.

I'm going to be adding in a fourth cup of walnuts and a fourth cup of chocolate chips because let's face it, chocolate is incredible.

And a trusty bread pan.

If you don't have a bread pan, use whatever pan you want.

You do not need a bread pan.

I'm using a bread pan.

How many times can i say bread pan?

Courtney robb: first things first is you're going to want to preheat your oven to 325.

Courtney robb: a nice up close and personal look at the inside of the bana bread.

Courtney robb: this is my completely biased opinion because as we know, i made the bread.

In the quarantine, we rate things on a scale of one to five naps, five naps being the best thing you could spend your time on.

And i am rating my own bana bread five naps, because it is fantastic.

Of course, if you go ahead and try my bana bread, make sure you tweet at me and let me know exactly what you think of the recipe.

Share photos with me, whatever.

Also, if you have any recommendations for things that people should be trying with their families or by themselves during this time of quarantine, make sure you let me know.

See you back here next time in the quarantine.

