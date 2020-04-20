Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Home work-outs are increasing in popularity as a result of the state's Stay at Home order.

One Chicago area virtual class is keeping people fit and helping them stay connected during the COVID-19 Crisis.

"Almost all of my students are 60 and older," said Jakki Underwood, Founder of Hoop Fitness 4U.

"Hooping helps you with coordination, balance, all those things that you need, stamina.

“It's sort of like when you're doing crunches and you're holding in your stomach muscles or you're doing a plank," hula hooper Donna Miller added.

"You're holding in your stomach muscles the same time you’re hula hooping.

It is hard.

"In addition to the physical benefits, these women are seeing emotional ones too.

Because for

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19

Watch full episodes of Pumped online at ABC.

Stream Hula Hooping for Hope during COVID-19 instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.