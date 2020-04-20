Global  

Northern Ireland daily briefing on coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Stormont health minister Robin Swann announces another 13 deaths in Northern Ireland.

Forty people were in hospital intensive care units earlier on Monday.

Includes comment from Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride.

