Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a letter they will have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the publications.

Tabloids include 'The Express,' 'The Sun,' 'The Mirror' and 'The Daily Mail.'

Harry and Meghan added that their new policy is "not a complete media blackout." Harry and Meghan, via letter The pair also said that the papers they've cut off have ruined the lives of many people.

Markle herself sued 'The Mail on Sunday' for releasing private family letters in 2018.

This week, her case is expected to be heard in a U.K. court.

Harry and Meghan now live in L.A.

With their son Archie after leaving their royal duties at the end of March.

The couple claim in their letter that they're not trying to avoid criticism from the media.

Harry and Meghan, via letter