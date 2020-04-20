Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a letter they will have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the publications.

Tabloids include 'The Express,' 'The Sun,' 'The Mirror' and 'The Daily Mail.'

Harry and Meghan added that their new policy is "not a complete media blackout." Harry and Meghan, via letter The pair also said that the papers they've cut off have ruined the lives of many people.

Markle herself sued 'The Mail on Sunday' for releasing private family letters in 2018.

This week, her case is expected to be heard in a U.K. court.

Harry and Meghan now live in L.A.

With their son Archie after leaving their royal duties at the end of March.

The couple claim in their letter that they're not trying to avoid criticism from the media.

Harry and Meghan, via letter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eddiemulbah1

B. M.💯 Chase RT @DishNation: In an unprecedented move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a scathing letter to four U.K. tabloids because they have HAD… 14 seconds ago

meghanpedia

Meghanpedia RT @ForumsMeghan: Opinion: Harry and Meghan have given the British press the dressing down it so badly needed https://t.co/ux1PUMrV6g 16 seconds ago

itakha2015

Itakha#StayAtHome Meghan's father doesn't deserve to be called a father... who does this to his own kid? https://t.co/iI7C4YvIf5 20 seconds ago

scarletindigo3

scarlet indigo RT @royal_suitor: “Asked who u were rooting 4 btwn the Sussexes & the British media, u couldn’t be blamed 4 saying “neither”; this is a moo… 32 seconds ago

marythompson474

mary thompson Meghan, Harry cut off major UK tabloids in letter https://t.co/6RvKaYnarW Well done, kids! Showing backbone! 36 seconds ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was plagued with family drama, the couple’s text mes… https://t.co/JF18SIrKm9 43 seconds ago

jayvkats

Foetus deletus always ⚔️ RT @ellievhall: Possibly relevant to this decision! 20 Headlines Comparing Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton That May Show Why She And Prin… 47 seconds ago

mbvukutaphiri

Elias Mbvukuta RT @thedailybeast: Whatever the reasoning behind Harry and Meghan's public pronouncement that they would no longer be cooperating with 4 UK… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.