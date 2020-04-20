Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer

Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer

Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer

Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer The actress has revealed she shares a "profound relationship" with her co-star.

She said: She said: She said: Discussing the intensity of their scenes, Sandra told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "If you've been in a bad, obsessive relationship, or if you've struggled with addiction, you'll relate.

I have and ... let's leave it at that!" Sandra also admitted to being blown away by the talent of her co-star, hailing Jodie's ability to mimic various different accents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.