Sandra Oh says mystery is key to her chemistry with Jodie Comer The actress has revealed she shares a "profound relationship" with her co-star.

She said: Discussing the intensity of their scenes, Sandra told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "If you've been in a bad, obsessive relationship, or if you've struggled with addiction, you'll relate.

I have and ... let's leave it at that!" Sandra also admitted to being blown away by the talent of her co-star, hailing Jodie's ability to mimic various different accents.