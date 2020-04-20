How to Go Fishing during Quarantine Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 hours ago How to Go Fishing during Quarantine Occurred on April 14, 2020 / Smyrna, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "There are several places in Georgia that have closed fishing. Cory decided to pitch a jig from his kayak and catch a roll of toilet paper. I created this video on Tuesday night." 0

