Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Buble & More Unite for TV Special Fighting COVID-19 | THR News

Canadian artists like Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara will team up April 26 for their own star-studded broadcast event in Canada to support local food banks and hospital workers battling the novel coronavirus.

