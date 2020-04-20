Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Buble & More Unite for TV Special Fighting COVID-19 | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:03s - Published now Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Buble & More Unite for TV Special Fighting COVID-19 | THR News Canadian artists like Celine Dion, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara will team up April 26 for their own star-studded broadcast event in Canada to support local food banks and hospital workers battling the novel coronavirus. 0

