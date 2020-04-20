Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CNN's Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: "Scary, Relentless" | THR News

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: "Scary, Relentless" | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:11s - Published
CNN's Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: 'Scary, Relentless' | THR News

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: "Scary, Relentless" | THR News

The news anchor wrote an emotional essay about her battle with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, describing her symptoms.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News CNN's Brooke Baldwin Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience: "Scary, Relentless" | THR News https://t.co/jax3tc7Nsy https://t.co/2rCngnKTX9 11 minutes ago

bibianebio

BIBI RT @evankirstel: My body constantly gave me the middle finger': #CNN's #BrookeBaldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with #COVID19, deta… 1 hour ago

evankirstel

Evan Kirstel #StayHome #RemoteWork My body constantly gave me the middle finger': #CNN's #BrookeBaldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with… https://t.co/YJVt1LXVEi 1 hour ago

MJGarciaKCMO

Manolete John Garcia RT @DailyMail: 'My body constantly gave me the middle finger': CNN's Brooke Baldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with COVID-19 https:/… 3 hours ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US 'My body constantly gave me the middle finger': CNN's Brooke Baldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with COVID-19 https://t.co/rpspvOrVy1 4 hours ago

RafaelDeSoto1

Rafael 'My body constantly gave me the middle finger': CNN's Brooke Baldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with COVID-1… https://t.co/epdf8kFa7H 5 hours ago

VerStandigMedia

VerStandig Media 'My body constantly gave me the middle finger': CNN's Brooke Baldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with COVID-1… https://t.co/cArxrUeOGv 5 hours ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @DailyMail: CNN's Brooke Baldwin opens up about 'very dark' battle with COVID-19 https://t.co/AOCypydMN8 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.