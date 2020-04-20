Global  

Blue Ivy Carter Shows How to Fight Coronavirus in Hand Washing PSA

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Blue Ivy Carter Shows How to Fight Coronavirus in Hand Washing PSA

Blue Ivy Carter Shows How to Fight Coronavirus in Hand Washing PSA

Blue Ivy Carter Shows How to Fight Coronavirus in Hand Washing PSA Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter demonstrated how soap can help eliminate the virus, using pepper and a bowl of water.

The video was posted on Saturday by Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Tina Knowles, via Instagram In the video, Blue places her soap-covered finger into the bowl, causing the "virus," represented by the pepper, to disperse.

A similar experiment went viral in March after being posted by pre-kindergarten teacher Amanda Lorenzo.

