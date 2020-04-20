Blue Ivy Carter Shows How to Fight Coronavirus in Hand Washing PSA Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter demonstrated how soap can help eliminate the virus, using pepper and a bowl of water.

The video was posted on Saturday by Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Tina Knowles, via Instagram In the video, Blue places her soap-covered finger into the bowl, causing the "virus," represented by the pepper, to disperse.

A similar experiment went viral in March after being posted by pre-kindergarten teacher Amanda Lorenzo.