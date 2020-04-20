Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida

Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida

Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida

Democratic leaders in Florida are demanding Gov.

Ron DeSantis manage the health crisis of the deadly coronavirus before reopening our state's economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NENEEV1

Nene Evans RT @Iam360WISE: Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida [Video] https://t.co/0EKntILQ9j via @… 1 day ago

Iam360WISE

360WISE® | Miami SCLC® Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida [Video]… https://t.co/6DbLNqFikm 1 day ago

Trumpism0

Trumpism RT @SFlagirl2000: Florida Democrats don't want DeSantis to reopen Florida too quickly. 🤔 Democrats are doing anything & everything to destr… 2 days ago

SFlagirl2000

AnnM🇺🇸 Florida Democrats don't want DeSantis to reopen Florida too quickly. 🤔 Democrats are doing anything & everything to… https://t.co/GtDvjubMzH 2 days ago

Gunner5x5

Gunner Florida Democrats don't want DeSantis to reopen Florida too quickly. And why is this because they want the economy… https://t.co/1ewlU4eFlg 2 days ago

mtorres0576

MT RT @WPTV: Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida https://t.co/J6PotRwwGD https://t.co/LLeQBB… 2 days ago

WPTV

WPTV Florida Democrats want Gov. DeSantis to manage health crisis before reopening Florida https://t.co/J6PotRwwGD https://t.co/LLeQBB3CCs 3 days ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @fineout: Gov. DeSantis and his administration maintain that he does not have the authority to increase Florida's $275 weekly maximum be… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.