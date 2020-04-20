Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Melissa McCarthy, Ted Melfi Dramedy 'The Starling' Headed to Netflix | THR News

Melissa McCarthy, Ted Melfi Dramedy 'The Starling' Headed to Netflix | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Melissa McCarthy, Ted Melfi Dramedy 'The Starling' Headed to Netflix | THR News

Melissa McCarthy, Ted Melfi Dramedy 'The Starling' Headed to Netflix | THR News

Netflix has landed the Ted Melfi-directed dramedy 'The Starling,' which re-teams the filmmaker with his 'St.

Vincent' star Melissa McCarthy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

charlestrotter

Cable Hogue Netflix nabs Ted Melfi's Melissa McCarthy/Chris O'Dowd dramedy THE STARLING, sets May 22 release date for Issa Rae/… https://t.co/aXqDYV9PyM 8 hours ago

Youthfuldaze

Youthful Daze RT @THR: Netflix has landed the Ted Melfi-directed dramedy 'The Starling', which re-teams the filmmaker with his St. Vincent star #MelissaM… 11 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Netflix has landed the Ted Melfi-directed dramedy 'The Starling', which re-teams the filmmaker with his St. Vincent… https://t.co/rnk5jW6JPm 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.