People Upset Over Social Media Video Of Balcony Party For David Guetta's Benefit Concert

Ben Folf ✝️🌎🕊🏦🦊🐺🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈 RT @SellNYJWoody: @Breaking911 oh man so upset we wont have people's sexuality thrown in our faces and obnoxious people parading in the str… 3 hours ago

Adam Gase Sucks @Breaking911 oh man so upset we wont have people's sexuality thrown in our faces and obnoxious people parading in t… https://t.co/G1nWkd5pDN 5 hours ago

ashley i’m so upset i hate this like i’m gonna keep social distancing so this can just be OVER but i miss seeing my favori… https://t.co/pV5l5S9Gf7 9 hours ago

Gerald Berry @scrumpusher How is Texas right now? AZ is a weird bubble where cases are low, people are social distancing, and t… https://t.co/cKPfvFBRR8 10 hours ago

Danny Boi This is painted as brave protesting but people protesting their cars is being demonized even though they are also f… https://t.co/YyuX5Z0UjF 12 hours ago

karidoll ♫ @gotravelgear @richarddeitsch @cindy_tpa It went over my head. My timeline always has these types of tweets (they r… https://t.co/beXT1f8ouH 18 hours ago