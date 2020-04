Problem Solvers Coronavirus Hotline: Stimulus Payments And Social Security

CORONAVIRUS QUESTIONS.TONIGHT-- HE'S FINDINGSOLUTIONS FOR THOSE WHO AREEXPERIENCING TROUBLE WITHSTIMULUS PAYOUTS AND SOCIALSECURITY.TRAVIS= SINCE THAT FIRSTBATCH OF ECONOMIC IMPACTPAYMENTS (OR STIMULUSPAYMENTS) WENT OUT, OURPROBLEM SOLVERS HOTLINE HASBEEN FLOODED WITH CALLS FROMVIEWERS ABOUT ISSUES WITHTHOSE PAYMENTS,SPECIFICALLY, SOCIALSECURITY RECIPIENTS.

MANYCALLED IN AND ASKED IF ANDWHEN THOSE WHO RECEIVEDSOCIAL SECURITY PAYMENTSWOULD RECEIVE THEIR STIMULUSPAYMENTS AND HOW.

ACCORDINGTO THE IRS, SOCIAL SECURITYRECIPIENTS WILL GET THEIRSTIMULUS PAYMENT IN THE SAMEWAY THEY GET SOCIAL SECURITYPAYMENTS.

DIRECT DEPOSIT ISOBVIOUSLY A FASTER METHOD,SO THOSE PAYMENTS SHOULDCOME WITHIN A WEEK.

IF YOUGET YOUR SOCIAL SECURITYPAYMENTS MAILED, YOU WILLRECEIVE YOUR CHECK IN EARLYMAY.

MOST QUESTIONSREGARDING STIMULUS PAYMENTSCAN BE ANSWERED ATIRS.GOV/CORONAVIRUS.

THATWILL TAKE YOU TO THE"CORONAVIRUS TAX RELIEF ANDECONOMICIMPACT PAYMENTS" PAGE WHEREYOU CAN CHECK YOUR PAYMENTSTATUS, SEE IF YOU AREELIGIBLEFOR AN ECONOMIC IMPACTPAYMENT AND SEE ANSWERS TOFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.IF THERE IS A CORONAVIRUSQUESTIONYOU WOULD LIKE OUR PROBLEMSOLVERS TO LOOK INTO, CALLOUR CORONAVIRUS HOTLINEAT 918-748-1502 AND LEAVE AMESSAGE.

