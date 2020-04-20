Mrs America S01E04 Betty Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:43s - Published 18 hours ago Mrs America S01E04 Betty Mrs America 1x04 Betty - promo trailer HD - next on season 1 episode 4 -Plot synopsis: As Stop ERA grows and gains media attention, Betty Friedan, the mother of the Feminist movement, makes it her mission to take down Phyllis. Written by Boo Killebrew; directed by Amma Asante. 0

