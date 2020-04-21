Denver's Civic Center Park 4/20 Celebration Snuffed By Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:26s - Published now Denver's Civic Center Park 4/20 Celebration Snuffed By Coronavirus There were plenty of police on hand, but not many others at Civic Center Park in Denver on April 20 -- also known as 4/20. 0

