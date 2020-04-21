Global  

Mob attacks doctor's funeral in Tamil Nadu, gets burial in dead of night | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Rashtrapati Bhavan staff member tests positive, 125 people put under quarantine; Minority Affairs Minister says India is heaven for Muslims; Tamil Nadu mob attacks doctor's funeral amid coronavirus fears; 12-year-old migrant girl dies while walking 100 km to her home amid lockdown; South Korea says Kim Jong Un not gravely ill and more news

