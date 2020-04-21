Global  

Former UK Athletics performance director Neil Black dies

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Former UK Athletics performance director Neil Black has died, the governing body has announced.

Black took up the UK Athletics performance director role in September 2012 after Charles Van Commenee left his position as Olympic head coach.

He left in October 2019 following Great Britain’s disappointing showing in the World Athletics Championships in Doha and amid controversy over his support for banned US coach Alberto Salazar.

