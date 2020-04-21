New resource for workers fighting COVID-19

BEING ON THE FRONTLINEIS TAKING A VERY REALTOLL ON NURSES ANDFIRST RESPONDERS.NEW THIS MORNING -ANCHOR CYNTHIANEWSOME INRTRODUCESA NEW RESOURCE TSUPPORT THE MENTALHEALTH OF THOSEWORKERS.THE HAUNTING IMAGESARE DAILY REMINDERSTHAT OUR NATON'S FIRSTRESPONDERS ANDMEDICAL TEAMS ARE ATWAR WITH A VIRUS ---THEY ARE PUTTINGTHEMSELVES IN HARM'SWAY TO TREAT AND CAREFOR THEIR PATIENTS -AND THEY'RE ALSOWORRIED ABOUT PASSINGON THE POTENTIALDEADLY COVID-19 TOTHEIR FAMILIES ---FOR THE FIRST TIME,NURSES ARE ALONE AT ADYING COVID PATIENT'SBEDSIDE.Laura Lucht.Holding the hands of patientsthat family members can't bethere to support.

The amouof pain that you go througJustin Hoover,Those are very challengingthings that shouldn't be donein isolation and those are alsotraumatic issues that yoshouldn't end up carrying withyou.

And so if you don't everhave the time to processthem, then they just follow youaroundLIKE SOLDIERS ON THEFRONT LINES, MENTALHEALTH EXPERTS SAID --THESE HEALERS NEEDHEALINAND A GROUPSPECIALIZING IN CARINGFOR THE MENTAL WELBEING OF VETERANS ANDFIRST RESPONDERS... ISNOW ALSO OFFINGMEDICAL PROFESSIONALSSIX FREE COUNSELINGSESSIOProcess through thosetraumas you can havesomebody to talk to you canhave somebody give yousome healthy coping skils.

Soafter this event ends our firstresponders and our mediclpersonnell can get back toliving their lives.THE NEW PROGRLAM ISCALLED THE WARRITELE-THERAPY NETWORK.THE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS HEALTH SYSTALREADY PROVIDES IT'SHEALTHCARE WORKEWITH COUNSELINGSESSIONS ..BUT THEYDECIDED TO OFFERWORKERS THE OPTION TOGET FREE COUNSELINTHROUGH THE WARRIORTELETHERAPY NETWORK.Lauren Lucht, ExecutiveDirector,Mental and Behavioral Health,Univof Kansas Health system."We need to have as manyopportunities as we can tosuppot the emotional needs ofour front lines while they serveour communityYOU CAN GET THE FREECOUNSELING BY CLICKINGON THE BATTLE WITHIN.DOT ORG .WITHOUT EMOTIONALSUPPORT FROMCOUNSELING MENTAHEALTH PROVIDERSSAYS..IT'S JUST A MATTEROF TIME UNTIL WORKERARE OVEWHELMENDMENTALLY AND BREAKDO