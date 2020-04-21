Indore cops pay tribute to SHO Devendra who died after contracting Covid-19 Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:07s - Published 11 hours ago Indore cops pay tribute to SHO Devendra who died after contracting Covid-19 Police personnel in Indore pay tribute to SHO Devendra Kumar who died after contracting Covid-19. Devendra, 43, had tested positive for the virus around 15 days ago. The cop died of a heart attack on Sunday. Police personnel paid tribute to Devendra by lighting up candles. Devendra was the first casualty from Madhya Pradesh’s Police Department to die from Covid-19. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for Devendra’s family. 0

