Biden Faces Test In Minnesota

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President.

In Minnesota, he faces an uphill battle to get Bernie Sanders voters.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune Sanders supporters are disillusioned with Biden.

Biden has to win over young progressive voters, many of whom backed his rivals in the primary this year.

Young people traditionally vote at lower rates than older voters.

Minnesota is a national leader in youth and overall turnout.

But young voter turnout is outpaced by older voters.

