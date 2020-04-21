Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Southern Governors Begin Lifting Lockdown Restrictions Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp announced a decision to re-open a number of businesses across the state this week.

These businesses include gyms, nail salons, barber shops and more.

Kemp said businesses will still be subject to safety guidelines and places like bars, nightclubs and concert venues will stay closed.

Some health experts have expressed concern that it may be too early to start backing off lockdown measures.

Kemp said the state appeared to be on track to meet the first phase of Trump's guideline for states to reopen Similarly, South Carolina Gov.

Henry McMaster announced the state will reopen beaches and retail businesses.

Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott and Tennessee Gov.

Bill Lee have both made statements regarding loosening restrictions within their states.

