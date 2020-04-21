Babyface and Teddy Riley's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks Instagram Live Viewership Record The highly-anticipated battle took place on Monday after technical difficulties forced the hit-makers to postpone on Saturday.

'Verzuz' co-creator Swizz Beatz announced that Monday's battle brought in over three million viewers and crashed Instagram.

Swizz Beatz, via Instagram Swizz Beatz, via Instagram Despite Beatz's claims, PopCrave reports that 512,000 viewers tuned in, a record for Instagram, which is an increase from Saturday's 400,000.

Over the course of two hours, Babyface and Teddy Riley played some of their hits from the 90s and shared stories of how they were created.