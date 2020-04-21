Global  

Babyface and Teddy Riley's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks Instagram Live Viewership Record

Babyface and Teddy Riley's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks Instagram Live Viewership Record The highly-anticipated battle took place on Monday after technical difficulties forced the hit-makers to postpone on Saturday.

'Verzuz' co-creator Swizz Beatz announced that Monday's battle brought in over three million viewers and crashed Instagram.

Swizz Beatz, via Instagram Swizz Beatz, via Instagram Despite Beatz's claims, PopCrave reports that 512,000 viewers tuned in, a record for Instagram, which is an increase from Saturday's 400,000.

Over the course of two hours, Babyface and Teddy Riley played some of their hits from the 90s and shared stories of how they were created.

richielovall

Richard Martins. RT @ComplexAmbition: Diddy responds to the #VERZUZ battle Babyface vs Teddy Riley crashing https://t.co/g2wQ1DfY2v 1 minute ago

SkkylerW

Skkyler Williams RT @TMZ: Babyface also opened up about Michael Jackson wanting to take Halle Berry “out on a date” (via @toofab) https://t.co/8tlCV1PR05 2 minutes ago

ThomasMoko

#Unputdownable @GlenLewisSA I’m sure you’re aware of the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley challenge in the US dubbed: The #VERZUZ playlist… https://t.co/maFfQiFTIg 2 minutes ago

kmjjackson

k. RT @Spotify: Let's run that back. Babyface vs. Teddy Riley. The #VERZUZ playlist. https://t.co/BMcbrbAS5r https://t.co/c0Tjh0Hugz 3 minutes ago

codehova

Isaac The Babyface #VERZUZ Teddy Riley battle made me realize that...1) I hope I live long enough to be confounded by Ins… https://t.co/FOZLmDT4BQ 3 minutes ago

eddiefu

Eddie Fu despite Instagram's servers being overloaded, Teddy Riley and Babyface put on a party last night https://t.co/voeZdbF1zC 3 minutes ago

RadioFire404

Fire404 RT @1dlegend: NEW! Teddy Riley Verzuz Babyface - RnB Hits Broke IG Live [Full Version] https://t.co/eKR1gDiLVU via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

MrChadClarke

Chad Clarke RT @bluesteel1914: The Babyface vs Teddy Riley #VERZUZ battle was like watching 2 of your uncles trying to use IG for the first time, but w… 7 minutes ago

