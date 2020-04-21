Hundreds protest against stay-at-home order in North Carolina

Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina to demonstrate against Governor Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order and to push for a reopening of the state's economy despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters gathered outside the General Assembly and carried signs reading Let Us Out, You Woke A Sleeping Giant, and We Are All Essential.

Local station WTVD reports the virus has been blamed for 213 deaths in the state, and at least 6,951 people have tested positive for Covid-19.