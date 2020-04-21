FDA issues authorization for first at-home COVID-19 test

- soon..

You won't have to leave- your house ... to take a test - for - the coronavirus.- the f-d-a issued an emergency - use authorization - for labcorp's pixel test... - making it the first at-home - test for covid-19.- the sample collection kit comes- with a nasal swab...- which is mailed back to a - labcorp lab for testing.- in order to receive the kit...- you would have to first - complete an on-line - questionnaire... which then has- to be approved by a doctor.

- healthcare workers and first- responders can- get the tests first.- but... the company hopes to mak- them available to the - public..

