Health Headlines - 4-21-20

THE F-D-A HAS ISSUED ANEMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION TO A NEWTEST KIT FOR THECORONAVIRUS -- THAT ALLOWS YOUTO COLLECT A SAMPLE FROM THECOMFORT AND SAFETY OF YOUR OWNHOME.IT COULD HELP INCREASE TESTINGCAPABILITIES... WHILE AT THESAME TIMEREDUCING RISK TO MEDICALPERSONNEL.SARAH DALLOF HAS THE DETAILS.COVID-19 TESTS ARE CONSIDEREDKEY TO REOPENING THE ECONOMY...BUT ONLY A FRACTION OFTHE COUNTRY'S POPULATION HASGOTTEN ONE.NOW... THE F-D-A IS GIVINGEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TOTHE FIRST AT-HOME COLLECTIONKIT..

"PIXEL" MADE BY LABCORP.THE F-D-A DESCRIBING THEM AS A "A CONVENIENT AND RELIABLE OPTIONFOR PATIENT SAMPLECOLLECTION"...THEY'LL FIRST BE MADE AVAILABLETO HEALTH CARE WORKERS... THENTHE GENERAL PUBLIC IN COMINGWEEKS.THEY COME AS OFFICIALS WORK TORAMP UP TESTING ACROSS THECOUNTRY..

NEW YORK OPENING WALKUP TESTING SITES..

AND MOREDRIVE UP SITES... THIS ONE INTHE PARKING LOT OFYANKEE STADIUM.... SOME LOCATIONS ALREADY ATCAPACITY.:37 - :40S/ DR. JACQUELINE DELMONT, SOMOSCHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER:"WELL DEFINITELY WE NEED TO BEABLE TO TEST MORE.

WE NEED MORERESOURCES.

PERSONNEL." SOMEEXPERTS SUGGESTING THE U-S WOULDHAVE TO DO A MILLION TESTS A DAYTO SAFELY REOPEN THECOUNTRY..THAT'S ROUGHLY THE NUMBERCURRENTLY DONE... EACH WEEK.