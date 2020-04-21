Global  

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kit

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kit

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kit

With a doctor's order, the home collection kits will become available to consumers in most states in the coming weeks, the FDA said.

