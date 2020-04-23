At-home COVID-19 test kits raise accuracy, accessibility concerns
IN AN EFFORT TO EXPANDCOVID-19 TESTING SOMECOMPANIES ARE NOWOFFERING TESTS YOU CANTAKE AT HOME.BUT SOME EXPERTSAREN'T SURE IF THIS ISTHE BEST WAY TO FINDOUT IF YOU HAVE THEVIRUS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHENSHARES WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW BEFORE YOUDECIDE TO BUY ONE.COVID-19 TESTING ISBECOMING MOREACCESSIBLE.<Adam Schechter, LabCorp CEO
Representatives from LabCorp said at Monday's daily coronavirus briefing that an at-home COVID-19 test kit will be available in the coming weeks to consumers at no up-front cost. Right now, the tests..
Haryana cancelled order of 1.1 lakh Covid-19 rapid test kits from two Chinese firms. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "We have placed fresh order for 1 lakh kits from South Korea, out of which,..
