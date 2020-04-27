ISDH warns about inaccurate antibody tests

"the indiana state department of health"..

About "inaccurate antibody testing" for covid-19.

"county officials" shut down " testing tent" in terre haute.

We asked "about what unfolded" during governor eric holcomb's "daily briefing" today.

What "state health officials" had to say.

State health leaders say there's only "1" rapid response kit and they say that test is f-d-a approved.

And they say that test is f-d-a approved.

Let's back track to saturday... "this" rapid response testing tent was shut down by the prosecutors office.

People here were charging for what they said were covid-19 antibody tests.

But officials say this was "not" part of the official stat study that's underway.

State health officials say they're being very cafeful and strategic with testing.

There "is" a state study underway on antibodies and the spread of covid-19.

But those participants are being randomly selected.

I did ask for state health officials for their response on the so-called testing site.

They didn't answer it directly..but did say this test was not fda approved.

//////// "the worst thing that we can we can have is a test that is invalid or that gives us false information.

As additional test come forward, we need to make sure that these are the fda approved test and more importantly that we know how to interpert those results."

This brings up another question..

How do you know that these testing sites are legitmate?

I'll have more from state officials and what they say to keep a close eye on.

