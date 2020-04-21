Global  

Nurses Protest Outside White House Demanding More Protective Equipment During Coronavirus Battle

CBS4 Miami
Nurses Protest Outside White House Demanding More Protective Equipment During Coronavirus Battle
CBS4's Michael George reports from New York City.
Tweets about this

Ebinsmile

marcia ramirez RT @camfam41wally: Happening Now. At least a dozen nurses on Tuesday protested outside the White House demanding the administration take ac… 7 seconds ago

cgar5556

cgar5556 RT @alivitali: Now: nurses from National Nurses United protest lack of PPE outside the White House while holding signs showing pictures of… 51 seconds ago

Dwight00738722

Dwight RT @Brasilmagic: Nurses protest outside the White House over 'Trump's failure' to provide protective equipment https://t.co/A5p6l9G7nK 1 minute ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 USA TODAY: Nurses read names of colleagues who died of COVID-19 outside White House https://t.co/kDc6OhVH3B 2 minutes ago

GrilynLynda

grilyn RT @NBCNews: Nearly two dozen nurses from National Nurses United stood in protest outside the White House on Tuesday, demanding more Person… 3 minutes ago

sandyw_artist

Sandy Weld RT @BBCWorld: US nurses protest outside White House to demand protective gear for medical staff https://t.co/mk05jDIk6s https://t.co/xPOhtv… 5 minutes ago

time2talk2U2

Trump is Mentally Unstable Daily Mail: Nurses protest outside the White House over 'Trump's failure' to provide protective equipment.… https://t.co/Kr7zoj7nQy 5 minutes ago

avaiylam

Avaiylam RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Nurses from National Nurses United protest lack of PPE outside the White House while holding signs showing pictures of… 5 minutes ago

