Nurses Protest Outside White House Demanding More Protective Equipment During Coronavirus Battle Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:01s - Published now CBS4's Michael George reports from New York City. 0

Tweets about this marcia ramirez RT @camfam41wally: Happening Now. At least a dozen nurses on Tuesday protested outside the White House demanding the administration take ac… 7 seconds ago cgar5556 RT @alivitali: Now: nurses from National Nurses United protest lack of PPE outside the White House while holding signs showing pictures of… 51 seconds ago Dwight RT @Brasilmagic: Nurses protest outside the White House over 'Trump's failure' to provide protective equipment https://t.co/A5p6l9G7nK 1 minute ago barbaradees🕊 USA TODAY: Nurses read names of colleagues who died of COVID-19 outside White House https://t.co/kDc6OhVH3B 2 minutes ago grilyn RT @NBCNews: Nearly two dozen nurses from National Nurses United stood in protest outside the White House on Tuesday, demanding more Person… 3 minutes ago Sandy Weld RT @BBCWorld: US nurses protest outside White House to demand protective gear for medical staff https://t.co/mk05jDIk6s https://t.co/xPOhtv… 5 minutes ago Trump is Mentally Unstable Daily Mail: Nurses protest outside the White House over 'Trump's failure' to provide protective equipment.… https://t.co/Kr7zoj7nQy 5 minutes ago Avaiylam RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Nurses from National Nurses United protest lack of PPE outside the White House while holding signs showing pictures of… 5 minutes ago