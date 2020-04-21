Responder Meals

Global  

Tupelo McDonald's is giving back to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tupelo mcdonald's is giving back to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tupelo location is offering thank you meals to healthcare workers, law enforcement and first responders between april 22nd and may 5th.

The meals will be available during breakfast lunch and dinner.

The company says it will serve the thank you meals in a happy meal box to try and help bring a smile to responders.

A work badge or uniform is required.

