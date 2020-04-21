One local school district is doing its part to honor this years graduates.

In aberdeen, the district is going virtual with its commencement..

Our quentin smith speaks with a few seniors about the new graduation plan... he has the story.

Roughly 50 students are set to graduate from aberdeen high school this.

Though the coronavirus is impacting the way the ceremony is being held, it's not stopping graduates from getting their diplomas and celebrating this big milestone.

For paige matthews, getting her cap and gown is rewarding feeling, it means she's now one step closer to accomplishing her lifelong goal of graduating from high school.

" i'm very excited, i thought that it wasn't going to happen due to the coronavirus.

We worked hard all 12 years, me and my classmates, and just seeing everybody make it is exciting."

Nat the graduating class spent tuesday morning picking up their cap and gowns and senior banners ahead of next month's graduation.

But matthews says... this moment of excitement still doesn't erase the devastating feeling of having her senior year cut short.

" nobody knew that after spring break we would never come back to school.

It was devastating our last few months of senior year, and the plans that we have coming up or crushed."

Some of those plans included banquets and prom.

Seeing what students are going through, district leaders wanted to ensure seniors would still have a graduation.

So they came up with an alternative plan.

" we hired a videographer, he's going to come in on may 11, and we've told each student, each senior that he or she could bring eight people with them.

We are going to go into the theater and they are going to get their diplomas one at a time."

The videographer will then edit the ceremony and make it into a movie, honoring the entire class of 2020.

" we rented a big screen, we're going to put the big screen up in the parking lot and show it like a drive-in movie.

We've contacted the radio station, and they are going to play the audio while the kids are watching the video."

The young scholars say their appreciative of this gesture knowing school leaders are going the extra mile to honor and recognize them for all of their hard work.

" with all that's going on, i hate we had to graduate like this, but something is better than nothing."

" i thank my schools for not giving up on the seniors and just giving us a chance to have this moment" the video will be aired right here at the high school's parking lot on may 21st....which is also the date students were set to graduate.

Reporting in aberdeen.

Quentin smith.

Wcbi news.

The graduation will air at 8:00 pm may 21st.

To help practice social distancing, district leaders are asking everyone to remain in their vehicles while the video is playing.

All graduating seniors will get a