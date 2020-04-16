As shortage in meat products approaches, local butcher says 'don't panic'

Just in the last few days, over half a dozen meat processing plants around the united states have shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

And it's starting to affect local butcher shops.

Shortages in meat processing are causing prices rise.

But despite the problems, the owner of the butcher shop in eagle point is telling people there is no need to panic buy food.

(take cameron key) cameron callahan says, "i've been out of meat packs for a month now, and i've never been out of meat packs in 20 years.

But what i don't want people to do is go back and panic buy, because that hurts everybody.

We're going to have enough food to feed everybody.

We're all going to get through this, but don't panic buy when you start seeing things run out on the shelves" (topic key) callahan says that when your normal cuts of meat aren't available don't panic.

Use your local butcher's knowledge to branch out and try something new.

Cameron callahan says, "maybe you're going to get to try something that you normally wouldn't and you're like, dang, that was good... ask your butcher, hey, this is what i normally get.

It's not there.

What can i substitute?

What else can i get?"

When the time comes, callahan says that as a community we need to watch out for one another.

Cameron callahan says, "please don't hoard it and don't buy a bunch of stuff because you're scared.

We're going to still have food.

It's going to be on the shelves.

It's just might not be what you're used to."

In eagle point, josh shelton, newswatch 12.