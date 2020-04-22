Piers Morgan: Good Morning Britain host in profile

Tina🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 💙Stay Home Save Lives! RT @andybrexiteer: Piers Morgan facing almost two thousand Ofcom complaints after explosive Helen Whately row on Good Morning Britain – The… 47 seconds ago

Antony Death RT @richardosman: Piers Morgan about to interview Tony Blair on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Police are advising the general public to avoid Twi… 55 seconds ago

Dirk campling RT @viesvies1: BREAKING NEWS @GMB losing thousands of viewers... Over 2000 complaints so far to @Ofcom Time for @GMB to wake up and #DumpM… 2 minutes ago

richard wilson RT @Independent: Tory minister unable to say how many individuals tested in clash with Piers Morgan https://t.co/4uriPtDTH7 3 minutes ago

mick’srants RT @JohnnyTYKE: Piers Morgan facing almost two thousand Ofcom complaints after explosive Helen Whately row on Good Morning. https://t.co/Ey… 4 minutes ago

JerryFurmanto # ReJoin EU RT @IndyPolitics: Tory minister unable to say how many individuals tested in clash with Piers Morgan https://t.co/oGJnNGO3e5 6 minutes ago

Gillian Spratt RT @Antipolluters: GMB viewers 'turn off' as they slam Piers and Tony Blair interview 'It's nauseating' https://t.co/BZAe9mmPOM 7 minutes ago