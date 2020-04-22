Global  

Lyrid meteor shower lights up UK sky

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Lyrid meteor shower lights up UK sky

Lyrid meteor shower lights up UK sky

The Milky Way and Lyrid meteors falling through the sky at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak.

CarrdiganButton

Olivia Honey RT @capitalweather: Sky watchers: Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight. Away from the city lights, you should be able to see about 5-10 per ho… 1 hour ago

emilyfrazzWFMJ

Emily Frazzini Can't sleep?? You can go outside and look for the Lyrid meteor shower! You will have until 5:45AM when it starts to… https://t.co/GkYjKrWMzy 1 hour ago

leaseofdairy

lisalu 🦋 RT @_nelleee: PSA: Everyone in Reno turn off your lights on Wednesday so we can all enjoy the Lyrid Meteor Shower without light pollution.… 2 hours ago

hendrikmorkel

Hendrik Morkel Tonight, the Earth 🌍 passes through the tail of the Comet Thatcher & the Lyrid meteor shower ☄️ lights up the sky.… https://t.co/kmXW6T9LG7 2 hours ago

ILoveVi05606098

I Love Video Games Lyrid meteor shower will still be visible through city lights https://t.co/ImZMcxIPre https://t.co/R3zUzIbriA 3 hours ago

