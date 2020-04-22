Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Plans are revealed for a unique-looking soccer stadium in the shape of a lotus flower for Chinese Super League team Guangzhou Evergrande with a capacity for 100,000 spectators.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

SHOWS: ANIMATION (RECENT) (EVERGRANDE GROUP - NO RESALE) (MUTE) 1.

VARIOUS OF COMPUTER-GENERATED VIDEO OF DESIGN FOR "LOTUS FLOWER STADIUM" NEW SOCCER STADIUM IN GUANGZHOU STORY: Evergrande Group has begun work on what will be the world's largest purpose-built soccer stadium, with a capacity of 100,000 seats, in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Chinese real estate company has said.

Construction of the Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium, also dubbed "Lotus Flower Stadium" for its design, started on April 16 and would cost around 12 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) to complete, the group said.

It will be home to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande and surpass Barcelona's Camp Nou as the largest purpose-built soccer venue by capacity, it added.

North Korea's multi-purpose Rungrado 1st of May Stadium would remain the largest sports stadium in the world with around 114,000 seats.

The lotus design was chosen as it is a traditional Chinese flower, the group said, adding that it was conceptualised by Shanghai-based designer Hasan A.

Syed.

The stadium would also include entertainment, commercial and dining areas and is likely to be completed by the end of 2022.

The company said it was building the venue as China did not have enough professional, purpose-built soccer stadiums and that it hoped the facility would help boost Chinese soccer.

(Production: Martin Pollard)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Guangzhou Evergrande begin work on one of world's biggest soccer stadiums https://t.co/rc6T4oheFI 57 minutes ago

gordonorr

Gordon Orr Architectural folly or new sporting landmark. Guangzhou Evergrande, China's perennial soccer champions, building a… https://t.co/90pcGuZEks 3 hours ago

Executecbia

வாமனன்..... RT @ivyasaa: #LifeInTheTimeOfCorona China starts largest football stadium work even during Corona issues -- Guangzhou Evergrande world's la… 1 day ago

ivyasaa

iVyasa #LifeInTheTimeOfCorona China starts largest football stadium work even during Corona issues -- Guangzhou Evergrande… https://t.co/X9WAQpAVYS 1 day ago

MichaelMDowling

Michael Dowling What a design! https://t.co/IViUTL9v8A 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.