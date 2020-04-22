Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group has begun construction on what will be one of the largest soccer stadiums on the planet in the southern city of Guangzhou.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums

Introducing: 'Lotus Flower Stadium' Location: Guangzhou, China This will be one of the largest soccer stadiums on the planet with a capacity of 100,000 in the Chinese city of Guangzhou Construction is due to finish in 2022 and will cost around $1.7 billion The lotus design honors the traditional Chinese flower and the stadium hopes to boost Chinese soccer on the world stage




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.