China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published now China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group has begun construction on what will be one of the largest soccer stadiums on the planet in the southern city of Guangzhou.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend China builds one of world's biggest soccer stadiums Introducing: 'Lotus Flower Stadium' Location: Guangzhou, China This will be one of the largest soccer stadiums on the planet with a capacity of 100,000 in the Chinese city of Guangzhou Construction is due to finish in 2022 and will cost around $1.7 billion The lotus design honors the traditional Chinese flower and the stadium hopes to boost Chinese soccer on the world stage





