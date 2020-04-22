Global  

'Will beat coronavirus, then save nation': Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

'Will beat coronavirus, then save nation': Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

'Will beat coronavirus, then save nation': Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people in Kolkata to stay indoors to fight against Covid-19.

Banerjee visited several areas in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Mamata said the fight against corona is a priority.

"Will fight against corona first and then save the country," the chief minister said on Tuesday.

Covid-19 cases in West Bengal are nearing 400.

The nation is under lockdown till May 3.

