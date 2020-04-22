Global  

Govt: Rs.2 Lakh fine and up to 7 years jail for attack on Doctors and Health Workers | Oneindia News

Govt: Rs.2 Lakh fine and up to 7 years jail for attack on Doctors and Health Workers | Oneindia News

Govt: Rs.2 Lakh fine and up to 7 years jail for attack on Doctors and Health Workers | Oneindia News

Newly inducted minister in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Narottam Mishra has been assigned the Health ministry by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mishra has also been given the responsibility of the Home Ministry.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said today that The Centre has issued an ordinance for protection of doctors under which cases of assault on medics will be non bailable.

