COVID 19 AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
COVID 19 AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The past 6 weeks?

With much of the world?

Staying home in isolation?

As we fight through the coronavirus pandemic.... during that period?

We've seen fish return to the canals of venice smog lifting from the los angeles skyline?

And the r?

Introduction of wildlife to areas of the country.... here to talk about this positive response?

Born out of a negative?

Environmenta l activist?

From valley watch?

John blair.... john also joining us on this 50th anniversary of earth day.... good to have you with us this morning.... xxxx the pandemic is forcing the hand of many?

To realize that we might be able to continue some of these newly learned habits beyond this pandemic.... one example i can think of?

Where in person transactions?

Can actually be achieved using tools like we are using this morning.... from doctor check ups?

To music lessons?

And schooling?

Now being conducted online.... in turn cutting down on emissions?

Lower the demand on fosil fuels?

And opening up more educational options to americans learning online.... do you see these habits continuing beyond this pandemic.?

Xxxx john blair?

From valley watch....




