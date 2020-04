CDC says second wave may be 'more difficult' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published now CDC says second wave may be 'more difficult' The CDC says that it's bad now, but a 2nd wave of Coronavirus may be worse. They say this with thoughts of Flu season hitting in the winter at the same time as COVID-19. 0

ROBERT REDFIELD.HE SAYS - A SECOND WAVE OF THECORONAVIRUS COULD BE MOREDIFFICULT THAN WHAT THE U-S ISDEALING WITH NOW.THE CONCERN IS THAT NEXT WINTERBOTH THE CORONAVIRUS AND FLUMIGHT HIT AT THE SAME TIME"ARE THERE GOING TO BE ENOUGHHOSPITAL BEDS? ARE THEREGOING TO BE ENOUGH VENTILATORS?IS THERE GOING TO BE ENOUGHPPE?"THE WARNING FROM THE HEAD OFTHE C-D- C COMES AS SEVERALGOVERNORS LOOK TO PARTIALLYREOPEN THEIR STATES ECONOMIESTHIS WEEK...BY EASING SOME OF THE SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES.MEANTINME ANOTHER ROUND OF





