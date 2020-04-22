Zero tolerance against attacks on doctors, ordinance promulgated | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published 1 hour ago Zero tolerance against attacks on doctors, ordinance promulgated | Oneindia News India has made any attack on a doctor or healthcare worker a punishable offence, with the act inviting a 7-year jail term. This tough ordinance was brought in even as healthcare workers face violence while screening and bringing people under quarantine or at the hands of their neighbours who fear they will spread the COVID-19 disease. 0

