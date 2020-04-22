Newly confirmed cases predate 1st known U.S. death Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published now Newly confirmed cases predate 1st known U.S. death It's been reported that the first U.S. death from COVID-19 was three weeks earlier than previously thought. Two people died in their homes in February who tested positive from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Newly confirmed cases predate 1st known U.S. death THAT THE FIRST U-S DEATH FROMCOVID-19 WAS THREE WEEKSEARLIER THAN WAS PREVIOUSLYTHOUGHT.TWO PEOPLE WHO DIED IN THEIRHOMES ON FEBRUARY 6-TH ANDFEBRUARY 17TH HAD CORONAVIRUS -THATS ACCORDING TO SANTA CLARACOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS.THE C-D-C TESTED TISSUE SAMPLESFROM THEIR AUTOPSIES TO CONFIRMIT.THEY WERE NOT TESTED BEFORE --BECAUSE AT THE TIME -- TESTINGWAS RESTRICTED TO PEOPLE WITH AKNOWN TRAVEL HISTORY -- OR WHOHAD SPECIFIC SYMPTOMS.PREVIOUSLY, THE FIRST KNOWN U-SDEATH FROM THE VIRUS WASTHOUGHT TO BE IN KIRKLAND,WASHINGTON ON FEBRUARY 29TH.THE F-D-A HAS GRANTED EMERGENCYCLEARANCE - FOR THE FIRST





