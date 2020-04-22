Why Markaz attendees are hiding and how Yogi is dealing with Covid spread

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 14:52s - Published
A professor of Allahabad University and 16 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Indonesia and Thailand were arrested last night for hiding their travel history and violating travel norms during the lockdown.

The question is, why are Tablighi Jamaat attendees continuing to hide their participation even a month after the incident – and despite repeated appeals to come forth and be tested.

Watch Hindustan Times' Sunita Aron and K Sandeep Kumar discuss the issue with senior editor Aditi Prasad.

