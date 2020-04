Veteran's Voice: Higher demand for gun training classes Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:00s - Published now Veteran's Voice: Higher demand for gun training classes Gun stores are reporting huge business since this pandemic began. This week's Veteran's voice features a man who wants to train people how to use them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Veteran's Voice: Higher demand for gun training classes BEGAN.THAT MEANS THERE ARE MANY NEWGUN OWNERS OUT THERE WHO NEEDTO LEARN HOW TO USE THEM.ON THIS WEEK'S VETERAN VOICE-13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER LEAHPEZZETTI SHOWS YOU HOW ONE LASVEGAS GUN SAFETY TRAININGCOMPANY IS LEARNING TO ADAPTWITH THE CHANGING TIMES.PKG NATS FROM TRAININGPROGRESSIVE FORCE CONCEPTS - ORPFC - STARTED 20 YEARS AGO INLAS VEGAS TO TRAIN MILITARYMEMBERS BEFORE DEPLOYMENTS.MORE NATS REAL LIFE COMBATSCENARIOS ARE CREATED IN THEIR80 ACRE COMPLEX JUST SOUTH OFLAS VEGAS - AND FOUNDER AND CEOSTEVE KRYSTEK - AN AIR FORCEVETERAN- SAYS HIS DREAM WAS TOMAKE THIS TRAINING A REALITY.IT'S CRITICAL TO TEAMWORK IT'SCRITICAL TO THEIR SURVIVAL IT'SCRITICAL TO THE KNOWLEDGE,SKILLS AND ABILITIES THAT THEYNEED TO BE ABLE TO PROTECT EACHOTHER AND PROTECTTHEMSELVES SOTHEY CAN COME HOME SAFECHIEF INSTRUCTOR BRIAN HARTMAN- A MARINE - SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT TO LEARN THESE SKILLSBEFORE DEPLOYMENT.THE FIRST TIME SOMEBODY ISEXPOSED TO SOMETHING THAT ISLIFE AND DEATH SITUATION ORTHEY NEED A GIVEN SKILL, ITSHOULDN'T BE FOR REAL AND WHILETHIS TRAINING IS THE PREMISE OFTHE COMPANY - RECENTLY - THEIRCURRICULUM IS SHIFTING.WE RECOGNIZE THERE'S A LOT OFNEW GUN OWNERS OUT THERE AND WEWANT TO DO OUR PART TO MAKESURE WE'RE HELPING THE PUBLICSTAY SAFE, THAT NEW GUN OWNERSARE RESPONSIBLEAND KNOWLEDGABLEOF HOW TO HANDLE THESE WEAPONSTHEY JUST PURCHASED THEY'VEALWAYS HAD CLASSES FORCIVILIANS TO LEARN GUN SAFETY -BUT KRYSTEK SAYS WITH INCREASEDGUN SALES - THERE'S BEEN AHIGHER DEMAND FOR TRAININGCLASSES - SO THEY'REOFFERINGMORE.GUN NATS THEIR FOCUS - IS ONSAFETY.NEW GUN OWNERS MAY NOT TAKESAFETY SERIOUS ENOUGH AND THEYMAY HANDLE A FIREARM IN AMANNER THAT'S CONSISTENT WITHWHAT THEY'VE SEEN IN THE MOVIESOR WHAT THEY'VE SEENON TVPFC IS AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS SOANYONE CAN COME TAKE A CLASS INPERSON -OR GO DIGITAL.VIDEO LESSON NATS THEY'RESHIFTING ONLINE - OFFERING BOTHRECORDED CLASSES AND LIVEVIRTUAL CLASSES.MORE NATS OF CLASS WITH A MOTTOOF "SAVING LIVES" - THESELESSONS ARE HOPING TO DO JUSTTHAT.CRAZY TIMES SOMETIMES CALL FORCRAZY ACTIONS.WE DON'T LIKE CRAZY.WE WANT PEOPLE TO BE ASPREPARED AND AS SAFE ASPOSSIBLE LEARNING TO ADAPTWITH THE TIMES - TO KEEP SAFETYFIRST.LEAH PEZZETTI 13 ACTION NEWSAS YOU JUST HEARD- THERE ARE AVARIETY OF CLASS LEVELS FOR ANYPERSON AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW -BOTH IN PERSON AND ONLINE.IF YOU KNOW A STORY OF HOW THEMILITARY COMMUNITY IS BEINGIMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS - LETUS KNOW.EMAIL VETERANS VOICE AT KTNVDOT COM.VETERANS VOICE IS SPONSORED BELEXUS OF HENDERSON AND LEXUS OFLAS VEGAS.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---





You Might Like

Tweets about this