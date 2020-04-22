Two alpacas take a stroll in California neighbourhood

SHOWS: COTO DE CAZA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (RECENT - APRIL 2020) (INSTAGRAM/ @DOUBLESAMFARMS/ INSTAGRAM/ @ALPACAPARADE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @DOUBLESAMFARMS/ INSTAGRAM/ @ALPACAPARADE/ NO RESALE) 1.

VARIOUS OF AUTUMN AND WILLOW WALKING AROUND NEIGHBOURHOOD AND STANDING ON STREET STORY: Two alpacas have been parading through the streets of Coto de Caza, California to the amusement of local residents.

Video shared on social media showed the alpacas, named Autumn and Willow, taking a stroll around the neighbourhood as people stared at the eye-catching pair.

Sam, the owner of the alpacas said she decided to take them out in order to "bring joy" to her community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

