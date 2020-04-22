SNAP Program (4-21-20)

Underemployment have stressed budgets tight -- forcing many to take an extra reliance on social service programs. yesterday, missouri joined a growing list of states approved to provide snap beneficiaries the option to buy their groceries online... one of the many changes the u-s-d-a made to the food stamps program... we found out what local social services have to say about the updates... <<rather than walking into a grocery store, can now scroll and shop.

Just received notice a few minutes ago that the usda, fns missouri's waiver for the state to allow online snap benefits."

Missourians can now use their order their groceries the usda approving the department of waiver to make the change giving snap option to practice social distancing as "so being able to go into your phone or your groceries online using your ebt's card and not having to go into the grocery store physically is risk of that family member and the children in the covid-19 virus."

One of many new food stamps program "there has been an stamp benefits for individuals receiving food with the unemployment rate as high as it is, it for individuals to be able to obtain food higher."

Social services are also waiting the state to see if missouri will start providing dependent on school lunches with snap "there is supposed to be increase, an ebt card, a pandemic ebt card is what individuals that allows them access to ebt of those meals that they may be the school."

No date has been given as to when program will beginreporting in st.

Thomas, kq2 news>> snap benefits cannot cover any delivery fee.

Amazon and walmart have agreed to be retailers for snap online purchases in missouri